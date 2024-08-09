Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.10. 1,024,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.59 and its 200-day moving average is $123.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

