Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YCG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after buying an additional 91,276 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,850,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,585,000 after purchasing an additional 507,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.3 %

CP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.