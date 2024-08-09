Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $10.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.90. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

