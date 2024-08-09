Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 173,975 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $4,701,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.92.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.0 %

PSA traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $313.17. 560,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.37 and its 200-day moving average is $283.16. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

