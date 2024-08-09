Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,886,777,000 after buying an additional 36,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,541,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $530.63. 288,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,314. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.86.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.