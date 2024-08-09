Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

SMCI traded up $17.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $509.94. 11,745,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $799.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $836.31. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

