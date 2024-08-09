Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,797 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,630,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 937,149 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $51,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,519,000 after acquiring an additional 547,624 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,475.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 558,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 537,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,988. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

