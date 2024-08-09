Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,065 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,851 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

