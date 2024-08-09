Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,230 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Definitive Healthcare worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,652 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after acquiring an additional 595,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 254,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 248,266 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH stock remained flat at $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,294. The company has a market cap of $451.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

