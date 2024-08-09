Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 35 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $2,155,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $16.84 on Thursday, reaching $483.91. The company had a trading volume of 509,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,561. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.88.

Read Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.