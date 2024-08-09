Valaris (NYSE:VAL) PT Lowered to $91.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

VAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Valaris Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

VAL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. 67,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,203. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Valaris has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter worth $7,355,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at $43,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,662,000 after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth $2,890,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

