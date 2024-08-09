UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Releases Earnings Results

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.
UWM Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE UWMC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 272,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,081. UWM has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
UWM Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UWMC
UWM Company Profile
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UWM
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Dell’s Stock Plunge a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.