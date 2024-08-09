UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Releases Earnings Results

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

UWM Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UWMC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 272,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,081. UWM has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Barclays upped their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UWMC

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.