Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $27,905.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at $921,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 192,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,891. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

