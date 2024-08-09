Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Upstart updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Upstart Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of UPST traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,041,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $49.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,490.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,533. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on UPST
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Upstart
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.