Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Upstart updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Upstart Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of UPST traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,041,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,490.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,533. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Upstart from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

