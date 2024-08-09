Unizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.00 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Unizen token can now be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $40.00 million and $1.99 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,625,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

