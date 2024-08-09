Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE UVE opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $533.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $380.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,122,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,445,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $326,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

