Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on U

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 10,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $205,363.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 283,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,005 shares of company stock worth $4,798,048. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.