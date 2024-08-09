Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $33.50 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Unity Software stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. 14,647,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,634,881. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

