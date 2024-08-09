United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $326.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $331.04 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $343.98. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.91.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.48, for a total transaction of $955,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.48, for a total value of $955,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,644 shares of company stock worth $39,863,643. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

