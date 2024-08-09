United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $126.21 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.