Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of UIS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. Unisys has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $258.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unisys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $400,649.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,685.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

