Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,973,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.40 and a 200 day moving average of $239.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

