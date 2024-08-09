UBS Group Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $137.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.48.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.89. 1,938,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,346. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.74.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

