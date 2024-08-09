UBS Group Lowers Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $11.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 4,291,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Upwork has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $27,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $27,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,496 shares of company stock worth $2,231,891. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 56.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

