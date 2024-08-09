UBS Group Lowers Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $72.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

HSIC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. 2,398,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,766. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.61. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

