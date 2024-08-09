UBS Group Cuts AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $65.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

AMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 7.1 %

AMN traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 560,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.