Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.15. 5,995,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,232,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

