Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,787 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,761,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,319,678. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

