Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Cut by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7,496.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 722,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $44,501,000 after buying an additional 713,256 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,463,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,242,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

