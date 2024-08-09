U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,807,000 after purchasing an additional 566,539 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,852,000 after buying an additional 659,324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,707,000 after buying an additional 789,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,696,000 after acquiring an additional 129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,807,000 after acquiring an additional 120,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,011. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $146.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Franco-Nevada Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
