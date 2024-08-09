U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 275.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $2,687,192. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.77. 81,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

