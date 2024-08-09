U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 818 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.51% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 35,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of APRJ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.72. 1,580 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.
About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April
The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.
