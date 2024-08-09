U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 818 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.51% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 35,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of APRJ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.72. 1,580 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.