U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 29,828 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,828 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $120.35. The company had a trading volume of 762,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,304. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average is $118.02.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

