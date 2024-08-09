U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 587.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after buying an additional 403,631 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after buying an additional 395,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 404.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after buying an additional 314,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 314,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. 83,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,196. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $63.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

