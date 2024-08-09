U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.7 %

Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 128,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,747. The company has a market capitalization of $832.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.21 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 93.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

