U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.93. 62,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,971. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.