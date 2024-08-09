U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PH traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $569.81. The company had a trading volume of 920,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.02 and its 200 day moving average is $530.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $576.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.43.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

