U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $450,222.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,725. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CBOE traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.23. The stock had a trading volume of 801,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.23 and a 200 day moving average of $181.22. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.