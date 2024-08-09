U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 867,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,187. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

