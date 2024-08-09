U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,301,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after acquiring an additional 292,768 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $536.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,860. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.46 and its 200 day moving average is $534.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

