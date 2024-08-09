U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 729,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,482. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

