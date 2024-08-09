U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,429. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

