U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

QUAL stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.31. 700,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.70. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

