U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

BATS KOCT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.91. 956 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

