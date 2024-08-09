U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,320 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,254.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 184,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS PMAY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 6,055 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

