U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 569 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.64. 2,069,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,863. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.10.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

