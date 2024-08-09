U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,635 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MUI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 306,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

