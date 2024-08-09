U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,679 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $631,068,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Southern by 45.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,994,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,382,000 after buying an additional 7,550,570 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $128,413,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,457,000 after acquiring an additional 934,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $56,924,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,973,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Barclays upped their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

