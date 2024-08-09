Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.22.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TWST opened at $45.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,138.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,327 shares of company stock worth $978,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.