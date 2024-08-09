Truist Financial Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $190.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.85.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $181.32 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

